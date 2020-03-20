'We don't know how we’re going to get home': Britons stranded around the world amid coronavirus outbreak

UK tourists are stranded overseas as countries around the world introduce travel restrictions in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has admitted it is "very difficult" for people to get out of some destinations and warned there are up to nearly one million British nationals travelling abroad.

Dr Moby Rehman, a cardiac surgeon from London, is stuck in Peru due to the country implementing a travel ban.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that tourists in the country face a "crisis situation".

Dr Rehman said: "There are vulnerable people trapped in Peru, including the elderly and the pregnant and people with chronic diseases like diabetes and asthma and heart disease, with limited supplies of medicine.

"This is a big issue. It’s not that people can just be OK and carry on here for a few months."