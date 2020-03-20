Wildlife lovers encouraged to celebrate the arrival of spring

Wildlife lovers across the UK have the chance to contribute to a nature diary celebrating the official arrival of spring. The digital diary aims to capture the start of the season by calling on people to document their observations of wildlife, the weather and what spring means to them in no more than 150 words. As the nation adapts to a very different way of life over the coming months, the initiative will encourage people to engage with their own natural surroundings, which can offer benefits to both physical and mental health.

Observations can be made in people’s gardens, in the countryside or even through windows, so those limited by the effects of the coronavirus can still take part. Andy Beer, from the National Trust, said: “Spring is the turning point of the year, when we can step outside without a winter coat and feel the warmth of the sun on our face. “But for many of us, this year’s spring will feel very different. “In these uncertain times, nature can offer comfort and calm. Right now, wildlife is busy waking up, trees are bursting into blossom and garden birds are singing. “Nature is there for all of us – whether we experience it in our garden or local park, or simply through the window.”

The first day of spring has long been a turning point of the year, with the lengthening of days and arrival of warmer weather Credit: Luciana Guerra/PA

All of the diary entries – which could take the form of a poem or prose – will be curated on a special spring blog. Nature writer Natasha Carthew will then produce a creative essay using the nation’s observations as inspiration. She said: “I’m honoured to have been asked to be a part of this nature writing project to mark the start of spring and I’m really looking forward to reading the nation’s nature diaries. “Connecting to nature and the wild places that surround us, no matter where we live, is at the heart of my work and I can’t wait to capture people’s observations and weave them into a new body of work that will celebrate the first day of spring in our beautiful country.” The project follows a long tradition in nature writing of celebrating spring’s arrival. The first day of spring has long been a turning point of the year, with the lengthening of days and arrival of warmer weather.

Garden birds singing are a sign of spring Credit: Tim Goode/PA