Boris Johnson in talks with supermarket bosses over panic buying

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be speaking to supermarket bosses about efforts to keep supplies flowing and how to overcome the panic buying that is gripping the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.

His meetings come ahead of the government's daily press conference, which on Saturday will be hosted by a senior minister in place of the PM.

Shelves have been stripped of essential items, such as toilet rolls, hand sanitiser, paracetamol, meat, fruit and vegetables as shoppers ignore pleas not to stockpile.

It has led to supermarkets having to bring in limits on the amount of some items sold, with golden shopping hours introduced to help the elderly and NHS and care workers.

Stores are also taking on thousands of temporary and permanent workers to deal with the increased demand from the Covid-19 crisis.

It is understood Mr Johnson will be speaking to the leading supermarket chains to see what the Government can do to ensure the shelves remain stocked and the supply chains can cope with the demand.

The Road Haulage Association has also welcomed an announcement by the Department of Transport to relax the working hours for drivers for a month from March 23 until April 21.