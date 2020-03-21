Coronavirus: How scientists are racing to find a Covid-19 vaccine

Video report by ITV News Science Editor Tom Clarke

The first steps towards a coronavirus vaccine in the UK start next week, but a vaccine for all is still a year away at best. Scientists at Public Health England invited the cameras in to their usually off-limits Porton Down research labs. They’re the highest containment laboratories in the UK that handle the really nasty stuff, like Ebola, Marburg disease and the much milder, but much more threatening SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 is very similar to SARS. While it was a one-hit-wonder in the world of epidemics, the worry caused by SARS meant lots of candidate vaccines were developed against it. And these have given the scientific community a real head start in developing one for COVID-19.

Scientists are looking for a coronavirus vaccine - and quick. Credit: ITV News

There are now 41 candidate vaccines listed on the WHO’s website. There’s a few clear leaders in the race. Vaccines based on the RNA (or translated version of the DNA) of the virus itself. These are being made by companies like Innovio in the US and the vaccine that was first to go into humans in Seattle last week made by another US company Moderna. A team at Imperial College in London is also developing an RNA vaccine which may have advantages over these. RNA and DNA vaccines have the advantage of being quick to develop and likely to be safe. But there are no vaccines of this type currently on the market against diseases. So no one knows if they will be the most successful against COVID-19. Then there are more traditional vaccines, based on existing technologies that have been used for other diseases. The Institute Pasteur in France is working on converting its measles-virus based vaccine against SARS to work against COVID-19.

