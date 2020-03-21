Coronavirus: Private health sector to work with NHS to provide extra capacity through crisis

The private healthcare sector will work with the NHS to provide extra capacity amid the coronavirus crisis, bringing thousands of resources to the fight against Covid-19.

Under a freshly signed agreement, the independent sector will reallocate almost its entire national hospital capacity to the NHS and will be reimbursed at cost.

Thousands more beds, ventilators and extra healthcare staff will be available from next week to aid the fight against coronavirus thanks to the deal between NHS England and independent hospitals.

The extra resources, including nearly 20,000 staff, will also help the NHS deliver other urgent operations and cancer treatments.

The deal - the first of its kind - includes the provision of 8,000 hospital beds across England, nearly 1,200 more ventilators, more than 10,000 nurses, over 700 doctors and over 8,000 other clinical staff.

The move comes as health services deals with "unprecedented demand" and Britons are told to stay in their homes to stop the spread of the virus.