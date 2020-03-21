- ITV Report
-
GP slams 'lack of respect' for frontline workers amid coronavirus equipment shortages
An NHS doctor has told ITV News that there is a “distinct lack of respect and care for healthcare workers on the frontline”.
Thirty eight year old Dr Farah Ahmed, who works in a surgery in Middlesex, said that other companies were treating their workers well, while she felt demoralised.
Dr Ahmed is pregnant, putting her in a group who the government have deemed vulnerable and advised to reduce social contact.
However, she is still working in her GP surgery. Both of her other colleagues were not in the surgery for reasons related to the virus.
She told ITV News: "I’ve come into work today. I’m pregnant and by the government’s own criteria I’m deemed as vulnerable."
Showing her personal protection equipment (PPE), she added: "I literally have this flimsy apron and a surgical mask as personal protection equipment which, quite frankly, is fit for nothing and I am just going to pop it in the bin.
"Nobody really expects a pat on the back but at the very minimum, we just want to ensure that our safety, and that of our unborn children, is taken seriously.
"It’s incredibly infuriating, it’s dangerous and utterly demoralising as well."
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked about a lack of PPE supplies during Prime Minister's Questions.
He said: "There is a massive effort going on…to ensure that we have adequate supplies of PPE equipment not just now, but throughout the outbreak."