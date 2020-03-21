GP slams 'lack of respect' for frontline workers amid coronavirus equipment shortages

An NHS doctor has told ITV News that there is a “distinct lack of respect and care for healthcare workers on the frontline”.

Thirty eight year old Dr Farah Ahmed, who works in a surgery in Middlesex, said that other companies were treating their workers well, while she felt demoralised.

Dr Ahmed is pregnant, putting her in a group who the government have deemed vulnerable and advised to reduce social contact.

However, she is still working in her GP surgery. Both of her other colleagues were not in the surgery for reasons related to the virus.