Italy records 793 coronavirus deaths in one day

Italy has recorded 793 new deaths from coronavirus in one day, adding 6,557 new cases have been detected.

Despite extensive measures to prevent the disease from spreading, Italy remains the worst affected country in Europe.

The figures represent the highest day-to-day rise in the number of deaths. It brings the totaly number of deaths to more than 4,500, whilst the number of cases is believed to be in excess of 53,000.

