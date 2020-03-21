John Lewis to temporarily close all 50 stores amid coronavirus pandemic

John Lewis has said it will temporarily close all 50 of its stores on Monday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The retail giant said it was the first time in its 155-year history that it will not open its shop doors for customers, but added its online site Johnlewis.com will continue to operate as normal.

The 50 John Lewis stores are due to temporarily shut at the close of business on March 23, the group said.

Chairwomman Sharon White, said: “While it is with a heavy heart that we temporarily close our John Lewis shops, our partners will, where possible, be taking on important roles in supporting their fellow partners, providing critical services in Waitrose shops and ensuring our customers can get what they need through johnlewis.com, which is seeing extremely strong demand.

“The partnership has traded for over 155 years, during which time we have faced many difficult periods, including two world wars and the 2008 financial crisis.

“On every occasion, thanks to our customers and partners, and the long standing relationships with our suppliers and stakeholders, we have emerged stronger.

“We all need to continue to support each other and our strength and resilience will be tested. But they will not be broken.”