NHS workers bring wedding forward four months to help out with coronavirus crisis
Oddly, despite all that is around us at the moment, today turned out to be a lovely day for a wedding. Nobody deserves a time of happiness more than the UK's health service workers, as they face challenges like never before.
Dr Dominique Thompson and Dr Simon Bradley brought their wedding forward by four months.
"We knew July would be the peak of the epidemic," the bride told me.
She has not practised medicine for a few years - but is returning now to help fight the virus. The NHS also asked 65,000 retired medics for help.
Taking place in Bristol, this is one of the first weddings under new coronavirus restrictions. The bride's parents, in their eighties, could not attend.
Only two guests were allowed, six feet apart.
Health workers in Italy, where this epidemic is more advanced, are working round the clock.
Many now ill themselves, some have died.
Staff in our health service are about to make the most astonishing sacrifices.
Seeing two of them so happy today is a reminder of the human aspects to this medical crisis.
The newly weds will soon be helping patients, but right now are grabbing all the joy they can from what turned out to be a lovely day for a wedding.
