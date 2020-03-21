North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into sea

North Korea on Saturday fired two presumed short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, South Korea’s military said. The development came as Pyongyang continues to expand military capabilities amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration and a crippling global health crisis surrounding the coronavirus. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles were fired around 6:45 and 6:50am local time from an area around the county of Sonchon in western North Korea. They flew 255 miles cross-country before landing in waters off the eastern coast. South Korea and the US are analysing the launches. Seoul’s military urged the North to immediately stop its “very inappropriate” military demonstrations when the world is struggling to cope with coronavirus.

A television screen shows a file image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul on Saturday Credit: Ahn Young-joon/AP

Japan’s Defence Ministry said the projectiles did not reach Japanese territory or its exclusive economic zone. The North conducted two previous rounds of similar short-range launches and other military exercises this month after leader Kim Jong Un entered the new year vowing to bolster his nuclear deterrent in face of “gangster-like” US sanctions and pressure. While the North is clearly determined to advance its missile capabilities, Japan’s Defence Minister Taro Kono said Pyongyang’s demonstrations could also be aimed at “bracing the regime together” amid the coronavirus crisis. It was not immediately clear what North Korea tested. Flight data released by the South Korean and Japanese militaries suggests the North could have tested one of its new mobile, solid-fuel missile systems it first demonstrated last year. Military analysts say such weapons, designed to overwhelm missile defence systems with their manoeuvrability and low-altitude flights, potentially strengthen the North’s ability to strike targets in South Korea and Japan, including US bases there.

In this Friday, March 20, 2020, photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises an artillery firing competition between army units in the country’s west Credit: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP