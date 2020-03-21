Country music singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

Kenny Rogers, whose husky voice carried him as a TV and music star across genres, has died aged 81.

Known for hits such as Coward Of The County and The Gambler, Rogers “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family”, his representative said in a statement.

Rogers, who also enjoyed success in partnership with Dolly Parton, had announced a farewell tour in 2015 but continued performing until 2017.

The multiple Grammy winner, who played the legends slot at Glastonbury in 2013, had planned further performances but called off the shows in April 2018 due to unspecified “health challenges”.