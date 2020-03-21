- ITV Report
-
UK death toll reaches 233 as a further 53 die after testing positive for coronavirus
The UK's coronavirus death toll has topped 200, as crisis panic buyers were told they "should be ashamed" for causing needless shortages for NHS staff.
The number of people across the country who have died after testing positive for Covid-19 reached 233, with a 41-year-old patient thought to be the youngest victim in the UK since the outbreak began.
All 53 whose deaths were announced in England on Saturday had underlying health conditions and the eldest was 94, NHS England said.
Wales's death toll has risen to five, Scotland's now stands at seven and Northern Ireland's remains at one.
The number of people to test positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday is 5,018 - up from 3,983 at 9am on Friday, the Department of Health said.
A total of 72,818 people have been tested, with 67,800 negative results.
The new figures came as the retail industry insisted there was enough food for everyone and ministers said rationing was unnecessary.
Environment Secretary George Eustice said there was no shortage of food in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, with manufacturers having increased production by 50%.
On Saturday, Britons woke to tens of thousands of restaurants, cafes, and pubs across the country remaining shut after Boris Johnson ordered much of the hospitality and entertainment sector to close.
The Prime Minister said the measures were needed to slow the spread of the disease and prevent the NHS being overwhelmed with new cases.
Meanwhile in another unprecedented move, NHS England announced that it had struck a deal with the country's independent hospitals to provide thousands more staff and nurses to the public healthcare system.
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- Your work, travel, and childcare rights
- How to protect yourself against the virus
- The most Googled questions - answered
- How to self isolate
- The new sick pay rules