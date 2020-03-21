UK death toll reaches 233 as a further 53 die after testing positive for coronavirus

The UK's coronavirus death toll has topped 200, as crisis panic buyers were told they "should be ashamed" for causing needless shortages for NHS staff.

The number of people across the country who have died after testing positive for Covid-19 reached 233, with a 41-year-old patient thought to be the youngest victim in the UK since the outbreak began.

All 53 whose deaths were announced in England on Saturday had underlying health conditions and the eldest was 94, NHS England said.

Wales's death toll has risen to five, Scotland's now stands at seven and Northern Ireland's remains at one.

The number of people to test positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday is 5,018 - up from 3,983 at 9am on Friday, the Department of Health said.

A total of 72,818 people have been tested, with 67,800 negative results.