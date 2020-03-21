What does it mean for GCSE and A-level students that exams have been cancelled?

Students will not be sitting GCSEs or A-levels at the end of this academic year after exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department for Education has said pupils in England will instead be awarded grades based on teacher assessments.

– What is the new approach?

Students will receive a calculated grade. This will be reached taking into account a number of factors. Teachers will be asked to give their judgment about the grade they think the student would have received if exams had gone ahead.

They will consider evidence and data including performance on mock exams and non-exam assessment, and exam boards will then combine that information with other data including previous attainment, to come up with the calculated grade.