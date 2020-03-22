Coronation Street and Emmerdale suspend production amid coronavirus outbreak

Coronation Street and Emmerdale will stop filming from Monday amid the coronavirus outbreak, ITV has announced.

Production had been continuing on both soaps, but will be suspended from Monday 23 March.

A statement from ITV said: "ITV has sadly taken the decision to suspend production of the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale with effect from Monday 23 March.

"We’ve been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the Government’s latest health guidelines, to ensure we’ve episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.

"However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming.

"We’d like to thank our viewers for their support and hope they continue to enjoy both soaps in the coming months.“