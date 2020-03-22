Coronavirus death toll in the UK reaches 281 as Boris Johnson resists calls for a nationwide lockdown

The coronavirus death toll in the UK has reached 281.

As of Sunday morning, 78,340 people had been tested for coronavirus in the UK, with 5,683 patients confirmed positive, the Department of Health and Social Care and Public Health England said.

Speaking at the daily press conference at Downing Street, Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the current social distancing advice as "absolutely crucial" and did not rule out further measures.

"I want to thank everybody in the country today for the whole effort we are collectively making," he said.

"You name it, absolutely everybody who is keeping this country going today. "I want to thank everyone who didn't visit their mum for Mother's Day, but Skyped them or rang them instead.

"Thank you for your sacrifice, I know how tough it must be."

In his daily briefing, Mr Johnson urged people to follow the Government's advice and urged people to "stay two metres apart" despite calls for tighter rules after parks and national parks were overwhelmed with visitors over the sunny weekend.

"You have to follow the social distancing," the Prime Minister said.

Mr Johnson said: "It's crucial that people understand that tomorrow that the schools are closed.

"I want, of course I do, people to be able to go to the parks, open spaces and enjoy themselves.

"It is crucial for health, physical and mental well-being.

"But please follow that advice and don't think that fresh air in itself automatically provides some immunity.

"Take this advice seriously, follow it, because it's absolutely crucial."

His comments come after some open spaces saw record numbers of visitors over the weekend.

Snowdonia National Park Authority (SNPA) called on the government to act after the area saw "unprecedented scenes" on Saturday which saw hundreds of people walking up Wales' highest mountain in what the park say was "the busiest visitor day in living memory".

The government announced on Friday that all pubs, restaurants and gyms would be closed with immediate effect to reduce "unnecessary" social gatherings in order to have an impact on the infection rate.