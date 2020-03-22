Seven stories from the past week to make you smile amid the coronavirus outbreak

Stories to make you smile, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak may be spreading around the world, but there have been plenty of positive stories raising a smile despite the crisis. From a selfless birthday girl giving up celebrating her birthday party to a hilarious mother and daughter duo in the Valleys showing the humorous side to self-isolation. Here are some of the stories ITV News covered from across the UK this week which showed a different side to these unprecedented times.

Boy spends pocket money to help vulnerable

Earlier in the week, the Queen spoke of supporting one another and said she believes the nation is ‘up to the challenge’ of beating coronavirus. That was a message heard loud and clear by seven-year-old Jimmy-Dean Hudson, who told ITV News “old people can’t get out to shops”. So the youngster spent his own pocket money to buy toilet rolls, food and essentials for the elderly in his Essex neighbourhood. Jimmy-Dean told ITV News what inspired his show of community kindness.

The selfless birthday girl

Jimmy-Dean was not the only seven-year-old to put others first this week. Young Josephine wrote a heart-warming letter to the prime minister to tell him she promises not to celebrate her birthday with a party – so she can stay home instead. “I want to let you know it is my birthday today but I am staying at home because you asked us to,” the letter shared to Mr Johnson read. “I think mummy and daddy might have to cancel my birthday party but I don’t mind because I want everyone to be ok. “Please keep working hard to keep us all well. Are you remembering to wash your hands?” The prime minister responded with a letter of his own – and did indeed confirm he is washing his hands “regularly”.

'It makes me feel like somebody cares'

As Josephine correctly pointed out, the public has been asked to stay home. While it’s a measure that could save many lives, the knock-on effect for the elderly in care homes has been a sudden drop in visitors. One care home in Swarthmore, Buckinghamshire put out a call for help on social media, asking anyone to write with “a card, a letter, a drawing”. The results were better than they could have imagined. They were inundated with post. One resident, Peggy Neustaft, said she was "absolutely amazed" by the response. While Aileen Davis said: "It makes me feel like somebody cares. "I think that's the important thing. "I think we need to think that somebody cares".

PE classes outside school

As care homes become more isolated, schools too will be shutting their doors to the majority of their pupils this week. But that doesn’t mean there will be no chance for exercise, thanks to body coach Joe Wicks. He announced he will be running daily live P.E lessons on YouTube in a bid to help out parents. Posting a video on Instagram, Wicks told his followers: "Starting Monday, every single day from Monday to Friday I’m going to do a live workout called PE with Joe on my Youtube Channel, TheBodyCoachTV."

‘Five pounds you’ve had this week and I haven’t had a penny change’

Another elderly woman was similarly grateful (in her own way) for help from her daughter Melanie Lewis. Over in The Valleys in Wales, Melanie filmed herself dropping off requested items to her parents' house in Pen-y-Darren. Merthyr Tydfil. Bringing over some evaporated milk but not the requested, Melanie was then scolded by her mum in a way only a residents in the Valleys could.

NHS workers bring wedding forward by four months

We’ve seen the need to help the elderly during this crisis, and another group that needs support is our NHS workers. As they work hard in hospitals to contain the spread, many have had to adapt their lives around their daily efforts. Dr Dominique Thompson is heading back to work to help despite not practising medicine for a few years. She decided to bring her wedding to Dr Simon Bradley forward by four months. "We knew July would be the peak of the epidemic," the bride told ITV News. Nobody deserves a time of happiness more than the UK's health service workers, as they face challenges like never before.

Only two guests were allowed, six feet apart. Credit: PA

Explaining social distancing and self-isolation

And finally, we’ll leave you with this unique report by ITV Wales’ Rob Osborne, who has a novel way of explaining what social distancing is – with the help of his mum. More than 300,000 (and counting) have viewed the report on Twitter.