International Olympic Committee to make decision on Tokyo 2020 in four weeks

The International Olympic Committee has finally changed its tune and rather than continue to insist the Tokyo Games will go ahead as scheduled, has given itself four more weeks before making a final call on what to do.

This is the first time the all-powerful Executive Board has put a deadline on their decision-making.

Maybe they were prompted by the most powerful sports team in the Olympic movement, the US Track and Field team, who called for a postponement on Saturday, or maybe they finally realised how their apparent ‘head-in-the-sand’ stance was playing out in the real world.

I suspect it was the Americans who caused the decisive jolt.

Pressure will come from broadcast partners too - the television rights cost American giants Comcast the best part of £4 billion and having spent that, they’re never going to commit to a Games which doesn’t include their country’s top athletes.