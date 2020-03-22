Military helping support high risk people amid ‘accelerating’ coronavirus crisis

Military planners have been called in to help with localised support systems as people at high risk from the coronavirus were urged to stay home for at least 12 weeks.

The move came as Boris Johnson called for Britons to resist visiting their parents on Mother’s Day, with the Prime Minister warning the Covid-19 outbreak is “accelerating”.

The Government and health officials have urged the 1.5 million people in England considered most at risk from the disease because of their health conditions to begin “shielding” themselves by staying at home.

Letters will go out this week “strongly advising” them not to go out for at least 12 weeks from Monday.