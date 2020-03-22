Public urged to keep away from UK holiday destinations to limit coronavirus spread

Would-be tourists are being urged to keep away from beaches and other holiday destinations in the UK to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Cumbria Police said despite Government advice to avoid non-essential travel, the Lake District and other tourist hotspots in the UK were experiencing an “influx” of visitors.

The force has now urged people from outside its county to keep away, stating that the Lake District is “no longer conducting business as usual”, with pubs, restaurants and attractions advised to close.

It comes as West Wittering Beach in Chichester, south-east England, closed to the public after the number of visitors on Saturday “far exceeded” expectations, the estate owners said.

Meanwhile, the Visit Cornwall tourist board published a statement on Friday asking people to postpone their visits to a later date “despite the lack of clarity from Government” around the situation.