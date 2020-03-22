'Oh dear, I’ve just caught fire': Vicar's arm catches candle flame during first ‘virtual’ service

One local vicar felt the heat while recording his first “virtual” service, after accidentally setting his arm on fire with a church candle.

Simon Beach, 61, vicar of St Budeaux Parish Church in Plymouth, was not harmed during the mishap and was able to see the funny side – posting the “out-take” online.

In the video, Mr Beach is seen leaning in to deliver the final part of his sermon before exclaiming calmly: “Oh dear, I’ve just caught fire.”

He said he had been teased by fellow vicars, who joked about “being on fire for Jesus” and telling him that he “should have waited for Pentecost”.

“People have laughed and laughed, really,” he said.