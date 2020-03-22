Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – March 22

What the papers say – Sunday March 22 Photo:

Warnings for people to stay at home during the pandemic and stay away from their mothers on Mother’s Day feature prominently on the Sunday papers.

The Sunday Times leads with the stark warning: “Stay home alone to save your life”.

The Sunday Telegraph carries Boris Johnson’s grave message that the NHS will face an “Italian-style” crisis if people do not isolate at home.

The Mail on Sunday says the NHS is “on the brink”, while also pointing to book extracts concerning the Duke of York and Jeffrey Epstein.

Military planners are helping to ensure vulnerable Britons in self-isolation receive essential supplies, The Observer reports.

And The Independent says food banks are “in crisis” as panic buying continues.

The Sunday Express strikes a Mother’s Day theme, urging people to stay at home “for your mother’s sake”.

The Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People carry the same headline: “Stay away from Mum”.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads with Coronation Street star Ken Morley saying the “virus nearly killed me”.

