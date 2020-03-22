'You don’t appreciate your breath until it is taken away': Mum with coronavirus opens up on recovery

A woman falsely accused of lying while she was hospitalised with Covid-19 says that she is “improving all the time”.

A video of 39-year-old Tara Langston, in which she warns about the virus, attracted attacks online with people claiming she was making it up.

Now Tara has recorded another video for ITV News showing her state improving. In the video, she confirms that she has the virus but that she had no underlying conditions.

She says: “I am recovering really well, as you can see I am breathing better. I’m not coughing and my body, because I live a healthy active lifestyle, my body has been strong enough to fight this.

“Obviously, it’s not ideal that I got it so bad in the first place. But the point is my body, my lungs have been strong enough to fight it. And that is the point that I am trying to make.

“I am not preaching to anyone, you’re all within your rights to do exactly what you want to do, but you don’t appreciate your breath until it is taken away.

“Just something as simple as breathing in air. If you do smoke, it’s going to limit that. It’s going to be a hindrance to you and that is the point that I was trying to make.

“I just want everyone to know that all your messages have been so beautiful and I appreciate it so much. Just everybody please to care and we are all in this together.”

Tara is hoping to get home to her daughters and her husband soon.