Alex Salmond cleared of sexually assaulting nine women

Alex Salmond has been cleared of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape.

The former first minister of Scotland walked free after being cleared by a jury following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

He denied all 13 charges against nine women and the jury returned a not proven verdict on one charge of assault with intent to rape, finding him not guilty of all other charges, including an attempted rape.

Speaking outside court Mr Salmond said: “There is certain evidence that I would have liked to have seen led in this trial but for a variety of reasons we were not able to do so.

“Those facts will see the light but it won’t be this day.”

He said: “I’d like to thank my friends and family for standing by me over the last two years.”

He also thanked those who have sent him messages, his “brilliant” legal team and the court service who he said have been “courteous beyond limit”.