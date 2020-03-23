Health Secretary Matt Hancock admits ‘challenges’ in providing medics with protective equipment

The Health Secretary has admitted there have been “challenges” with the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to frontline NHS staff after a doctors’ leader said they felt they were being treated like “cannon fodder” and felt like "lambs to the slaughter".

Amid reports that a number of medics are seriously ill after becoming infected with Covid-19, including a nurse with no underlying health issues, Matt Hancock said the armed forces were being drafted in to help distribute PPE supplies to the health service.

He told Good Morning Britain deliveries were being made as he spoke.

Mr Hancock also told BBC Breakfast: “The challenge is that obviously the amount they are using has shot up and we need to get the distribution to get to every hospital and making sure they have got those masks.”

He said that a hotline has been set up so that medics can inform officials about where there are shortages.

“There is a huge logistical operation on because of the nature and the scale of the NHS and the sheer quantity of masks that are rightly being used.

“It is a massive effort and we want to know if you haven’t got the protective equipment or are about to run out - we want to hear from you as quickly as possible.