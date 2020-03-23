Boris Johnson to address the nation on UK coronavirus outbreak at 8.30pm tonight

Boris Johnson will make an address to the nation about the coronavirus outbreak at 8.30pm on Monday. No details have been given about what the prime minister will say in the address, which he will make from Downing Street. It will be broadcast on ITV and on this page. The announcement of the address came after the daily government briefing on the virus did not take place on Monday afternoon.

On Friday, Mr Johnson told restaurants such as bars, clubs, pubs and gyms to close their doors indefinitely. Britons have been urged to practice social distancing - keeping around two metres between one another - to limit the spread of Covid-19. On Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock labelled those who ignored the advice over the weekend as "selfish", after images emerged of packed parks and public spaces. Speaking on Sunday, Mr Johnson said he could not rule out having to enforce tougher rules if people ignored the social distancing advice.

Britons have been urged to practice social distancing - keeping around two metres between one another - to limit the spread of Covid-19. Credit: PA

Photos emerged of packed trains and Tube carriages on Monday morning, with a senior hospital executive saying it made social distancing "impossible". Mr Hancock said the Government would not rule out a full lockdown just as Downing Street also said Boris Johnson would not hesitate to take further action if stricter measures were needed to enforce social distancing.

Tubes were busy this morning despite government warnings that only key workers should travel. Credit: Twitter/@duckpilotuk

Mr Hancock told ITV News these people are delaying the solution to the outbreak. "I think it’s very selfish of people who’ve chosen to interact socially with people that they don’t live with when the clear advice is not to do that," he said. "You are helping to spread the virus and that costs lives, it’s obviously damaging to the NHS and it’ll mean that it’ll take longer to deal with this crisis and everyone wants this to be sorted." He also warned any young people "who think that they’re invincible" that they are not - even if they are fit and healthy. "The more that people flout the advice, the longer this is going to take to get through and I want us as a country to get through this as quickly as possible."