Business leaders urge firms to follow ‘spirit not just the letter’ of lockdown

Business leaders have responded to strict measures announced by the Prime Minister to curb the spread of coronavirus by urging companies to “comply with its spirit”.

As part of a nationwide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus, Boris Johnson ordered the immediate closure of all shops selling non-essential items on Monday evening.

Johnson’s announcement mentioned outlets selling electronics and clothing, adding to previous instructions that closed pubs, cafes and restaurants amid the pandemic.

London Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Richard Burge said: “The statement from the Prime Minister tonight is clear and I urge all businesses in London to comply with its spirit, not just the letter.

“London Chamber and the British Chambers of Commerce will be working hard to get pace and energy in delivering the promised government support, but now just do as asked.”

Shortly after the announcement, which said people would only be allowed to leave their homes for limited reasons including solitary exercise, bosses at Sports Direct told employees the stores would remain open as the business was “uniquely well placed to help keep the UK as fit and healthy as possible during this crisis”.

In a letter written by Frasers Group finance chief, Chris Wootton, and sent to all staff, he added: “Thus our Sports Direct and Evans Cycles stores will remain open where possible to allow us to do this (in accordance with the Government’s current social distancing guidance).”

Prior to the lockdown, several businesses including Greggs, Nandos and Primark had voluntarily closed their doors to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Other businesses named in the new measures include hotels and campsites.

Several other business groups called on the government for clarity about which goods were non-essential, and how employees could be supported.