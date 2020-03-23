- ITV Report
Champion skier raises money for fight against coronavirus with indoor parkour video
A Swiss freestyle skier has demonstrated his parkour skills without leaving the home in a bid to raise money to support the fight against coronavirus.
Andri Ragettli posted the video on Twitter showing him leaping from obstacle to obstacle.
He is seen jumping from exercise balls onto mini trampolines, walking along the window ledge, bounding over ornaments - he even uses his laptop as a stepping stone at one point.
The three times world champion said he would donate one cent for every "like" he got for the video to the World Health Organization (WHO) to support the fight against Covid-19.
Ragettli, 21, warned people not to try the stunt at home, saying he had made it simply to entertain those stuck indoors during the outbreak.
"We are in this together," he said.
The champion skiier is known for his stunts, attracting attention from top athletes including tennis ace Novak Djokovic.
As of Monday morning, Ragettli had gained over 4,000 "likes" on Twitter.