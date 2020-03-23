Non-essential shops could soon shut in bid to slow spread of coronavirus

More of the biggest high street chains have announced temporary closures from Monday including McDonalds, Primark, Pret A Manger, Costa Coffee and Nando’s.

Some senior figures in retail believe it is becoming inevitable that all non-essential shops will close leaving food and pharmacy, but very few others.

Some worrying scenes at Tesco in Dudley were posted on social media, showing hundreds of shoppers queuing and standing close to each other, not the 2m apart which is advised to help stop this virus spreading.

It all happened at what was supposed to be an hour reserved for NHS workers.