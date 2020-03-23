Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a prison union boss.

Former Hollywood movie producer Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence at maximum security prison Wende Correctional Facility in New York, has been placed in isolation.

Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, said several staff have been quarantined after the test results came in on Sunday.

A lawyer for Weinstein said he had not been notified of the diagnosis and said his team is “vigilantly monitoring the situation”.

A local newspaper in New York, the Niagara Gazette, cited unnamed officials in a report claiming Weinstein had tested positive earlier on Sunday.