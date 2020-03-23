Coronavirus related deaths in UK rise by 54 in a day as UK toll hits 335

A further 54 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in UK after 46 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in England, and Wales and Scotland each recorded four.

The total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 303, NHS England said, with the UK total now at 335.

Those who have died in England were aged between 18 and 105 years old and all had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed," NHS England said.

Scotland has recorded 499 positive cases, Wales recorded 418, Northern Ireland 148 cases and the Channel Islands 36 cases.

MPs have started debating a new law to give emergency powers to the UK government to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.