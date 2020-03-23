Nurse and mother-of-three, 36, in critical condition with coronavirus

A 36-year-old nurse and mother-of-three is on a ventilator in intensive care after contracting coronavirus.

Areema Nasreen is being treated at Walsall Manor Hospital in the West Midlands where she works and is in a critical condition.

Her sister, Kazeema Nasreen, who works as a healthcare assistant at the same hospital, told Sky News the family thinks she could have picked it up “virtually anywhere”.

The 22-year-old said her sister, from Walsall, was on annual leave when she first started showing symptoms and does not think she picked it up at work.

She confirmed her sister is currently in a critical condition and on a ventilator, but “making tiny little progress”.