DWP should not be marking its own homework over claimants’ deaths, says MP

Concerns over deaths linked to benefits system difficulties should prevent a Government department “marking its own homework”, ministers have been told. Labour MP Debbie Abrahams claimed there is “growing evidence” of sick and disabled people in receipt of social security support having died prematurely. An independent review into the deaths is required to find out if Government “incompetence or a cover-up” has failed to protect vulnerable claimants, the former shadow work and pensions secretary added.

Ms Abrahams has been a long-term critic of the Department for Work and Pension’s (DWP) handling of cases for some vulnerable claimants, including reassessment of disabled people and sanctions. She recently fought back tears during a Commons debate as she read out the names of people who have died after experiencing difficulties with the system, spending almost three minutes listing more than 20 cases. The DWP has also faced questions over its decision not to retain reviews linked to deaths of benefits claimants, which include suicides or alleged suicides. In response to a freedom of information request, the department said records prior to 2015/16 have been “destroyed or are incomplete in line with GDPR/data retention policies”. The National Audit Office has also said the suicides of 69 welfare claimants have been investigated by the Government but the true scale of such deaths could be far higher. The watchdog, in a report released in February, said only nine internal process reviews arose from communications with coroners, 19 were prompted by media reports while others were triggered by claimants’ families.

The Department for Work and Pensions in Westminster, London Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA