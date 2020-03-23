From sumo to toilet roll relays: The light in the dark of coronavirus

In times with little to cheer, plenty are providing ways to provide relief relief and a distraction from coronavirus.

For example, one 80-year-old grandfather from Pontypridd has dressed up in a sumo suit as he tries to keep spirits high during self-isolation.

Vernon Goode has vowed to wear the suit, gifted to him for his 80th birthday, through Pontypridd when the coronavirus outbreak is over.

Daughter Sue recorded a video of Vernon when delivering food to her father.

She can be heard warning her father "before you have an injury, I think you'd better go in!"

Meanwhile, a couple who both work for the NHS in Chesterfield posted a video on Facebook of them dancing to the song 'We're All In This Together' to encourage people to stay indoors.

The duo, one a paramedic and the other a a nurse, are joined by their children due the performance of the choreographed routine from High School musical.