- ITV Report
-
From sumo to toilet roll relays: The light in the dark of coronavirus
In times with little to cheer, plenty are providing ways to provide relief relief and a distraction from coronavirus.
For example, one 80-year-old grandfather from Pontypridd has dressed up in a sumo suit as he tries to keep spirits high during self-isolation.
Vernon Goode has vowed to wear the suit, gifted to him for his 80th birthday, through Pontypridd when the coronavirus outbreak is over.
Daughter Sue recorded a video of Vernon when delivering food to her father.
She can be heard warning her father "before you have an injury, I think you'd better go in!"
Meanwhile, a couple who both work for the NHS in Chesterfield posted a video on Facebook of them dancing to the song 'We're All In This Together' to encourage people to stay indoors.
The duo, one a paramedic and the other a a nurse, are joined by their children due the performance of the choreographed routine from High School musical.
With the majority of children off school now, it is important for them to keep active and healthy.
One group of teenagers from a Salford high school, came up with a novel way of passing the time by doing a toilet roll keepy uppy relay.
Doing kick ups with a toilet roll has become a viral sensation on social media but this group of youngsters have taken it to another level with some clever editing.