Government will not be found wanting in Covid-19 response, says NI Secretary

The British Government will not be found wanting in supporting the people and business community of Northern Ireland, the Secretary of State has said.

Brandon Lewis said protecting people was at the heart of the Government’s strategy to mitigate the effects of Covid-19.

He said: “While we cannot guarantee that no-one will suffer hardship, we will do our utmost to support individuals, families and businesses.”

Northern Ireland will receive over £900 million as part of an initial package of measures detailed by the Chancellor to support its response to the outbreak.