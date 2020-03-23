In This Together: The London family taking food to those who need it

In the first of our new series 'In This Together', ITV News will be bringing you the positive stories from the coronavirus crisis and the neighbours pulling together to help those in need.

In the worst of times, the best of humanity emerges.

One family in west London are providing free delivery of food and essential products to those in isolation due to coronavirus.

The Ghulam Trust, named in honour of the grandfather who inspired them, is run by a single family from Southwell.

They receive donations from companies who have heard of their charitable work and they distribute it around the local area.

Raabeya Lakhanpal from The Ghulam Trust says: “We are focusing on people that need it, it doesn’t matter what your race is.

“We’re doing it because we’re community and we work as a community and we don’t want to see people suffer the way they are."