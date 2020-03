Boris Johnson faces pressure to order coronavirus lockdown as death toll rises

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to order a widespread lockdown after thousands of people ignored calls for “social distancing” to slow the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister said he will be thinking “very, very actively” about what steps to take if people continue to gather in large numbers in defiance of calls to stay apart. There was anger among MPs at scenes over the weekend of crowds flocking to parks, markets, beaches and beauty spots.

Conservative former Cabinet minister Julian Smith said he would support “any measure” the Government brought forward to force people to comply with the guidance. For Labour, shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said ministers should be making “immediate preparations” for the “next stage” while learning from other European nations. The calls came as an 18-year-old was thought to have become the youngest victim of the virus in Britain as the number of deaths in the UK rose to 281. There are growing fears that Britain is on a similar trajectory to Italy – scene of the world’s worst outbreak – where the death toll passed 5,000 over the weekend.

Boris Johnson has said he is ‘very, very actively’ considering further measures Credit: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA

The Italian government was one of a number of European countries to announce new or extended restrictions – with Germany banning public gatherings of more than two people not from the same household. Mr Johnson warned that the NHS could be “overwhelmed” in the same way as the Italian healthcare system has been, if the the spread of the virus in the UK is not curbed. But at his daily No 10 press conference on Sunday, Mr Johnson indicated he was reluctant to ban people from going outside for a walk or to exercise because of the physical and mental health benefits, as long as they acted responsibly. The Government later issued updated guidance making clear that essential travel did not include visits to “second homes, camp sites, caravan parks or similar, whether for isolation purposes or holidays”. However among some MPs there was a clear mood for firmer action amid fears that further delay would cost lives.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Smith, the former Northern Ireland secretary, said: “Many people have recklessly ignored government advice this weekend. “I will support any measure the Government needs to force people to follow the guidelines designed to protect NHS staff and UK citizens’ lives.” For Labour, Mr Ashworth said: “We urge the Government to make immediate preparations for the next stage and learn lessons from other European nations.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“If voluntary social distancing measures are not adhered to, the Government must bring forward their plans for stronger action.” Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan, who also works as an A&E doctor at St George’s Hospital in south London, also bitterly attacked the Government’s approach. She said her latest shift had been a “deeply, deeply eye-opening” experience with previously fit and healthy people in their 30s and 40s “attached to machines, fighting for their lives”. “The Prime Minister has been blase about this from the start, waiting for others to make decisions so he doesn’t have to. It is costing lives,” she said. “Enough is enough. The NHS cannot cope and it won’t be long before doctors have to choose between who lives and who dies.”

Credit: PA Graphics