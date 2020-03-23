Jurors to continue considering verdict in Alex Salmond sexual assault trial

Jurors will return to court on Monday to continue considering their verdicts in the trial of former first minister Alex Salmond.

Salmond, 65, denies 13 alleged sexual offences against nine women, who were all either working for the Scottish Government or within the SNP at the time.

The accusations span a period between June 2008 and November 2014 and range from him stroking a civil servant’s hair to trying to rape a former Scottish Government official in Bute House.

Judge Lady Dorrian on Friday told jurors they must decide whether the charges have been proven beyond reasonable doubt.