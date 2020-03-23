London Ambulance Service urge former workers to return to help amid coronavirus outbreak

The UK’s biggest ambulance trust has pleaded with former employees to re-join the service as workers continue to struggle with increased pressure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In an exclusive interview with ITV News, the head of the London Ambulance Service said pressure on the service had never been higher, with call handlers dealing with thousands of calls per day.

The capital has seen the most cases of coronavirus than any region in the UK. The total death toll has now reached 335 nationwide.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced even stricter public measures, effectively placing the whole country in lockdown to stop the virus spreading.

People are now only allowed out of their homes to shop for basic necessities, for one form of exercise per day and providing care for vulnerable people.

Key workers will also be allowed to travel to and from work.

It is hoped such measures will help alleviate the pressure on the NHS, with the government enforcing social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus.