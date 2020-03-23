London Ambulance Service urge former workers to return to help amid coronavirus outbreak
The UK’s biggest ambulance trust has pleaded with former employees to re-join the service as workers continue to struggle with increased pressure due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In an exclusive interview with ITV News, the head of the London Ambulance Service said pressure on the service had never been higher, with call handlers dealing with thousands of calls per day.
The capital has seen the most cases of coronavirus than any region in the UK. The total death toll has now reached 335 nationwide.
It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced even stricter public measures, effectively placing the whole country in lockdown to stop the virus spreading.
People are now only allowed out of their homes to shop for basic necessities, for one form of exercise per day and providing care for vulnerable people.
Key workers will also be allowed to travel to and from work.
It is hoped such measures will help alleviate the pressure on the NHS, with the government enforcing social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Garrett Emmerson, Chief Executive of the London Ambulance Service, told ITV News: “Obviously we’re incredibly busy at the moment both in our 999 and 111 call centres. In the 999 service we’ve had some of the busiest days in our history with nearly 8,000 calls. That’s way busier than any New Year’s Eve that we would normally do.
“One of the things we’re now going to do is ask if there are any former LAS employees, particularly call handlers who are able to come back and help us out in control centres.”
The Prime Minister said on Monday that the new measures to help the NHS will last for the next three weeks.
Speaking from Downing Street in an address to the nation, the prime minister declared a "national emergency" and said it was vital people listened to the advice in order to save lives.
The Health Secretary Matt Hancock said people ignoring Government advice by leaving their homes to socialise are "selfish". The army has also been drafted in to help with the "challenges" of supplying personal protective equipment to NHS staff.
As frontline health workers face added pressures during the coronavirus pandemic, pictures emerged over the weekend of people interacting in crowds and at close quarters.
Mr Hancock told ITV News these people are delaying the solution to the outbreak.
"I think it’s very selfish of people who’ve chosen to interact socially with people that they don’t live with when the clear advice is not to do that," he said.
