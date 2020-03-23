- ITV Report
Nurse left in tears after panic buyers leave shelves bare self-isolating after developing coronavirus symptoms
A heroic NHS nurse who was left in tears after being unable to get food at her local supermarket following a 48-hour shift is now self-isolating after developing Covid-19 symptoms.
Dawn Bilbrough, who works as a critical care nurse in York, last week made an emotional plea to shoppers who have begun buying more than they need amid growing fears of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.
"There's no fruit, there's no vegetables.
"I just don't know how I'm supposed to stay healthy," she said in an emotional video posted on her Facebook.
In a second posting on the social network, uploaded on Monday morning, Ms Bilbrough said she had woken up early for work to find she had a tight chest, headache and felt nauseous.
"It's about 5.30 in the morning, I got up to prepare myself for work today," she said.
"But when I woke up I felt that I had some symptoms.
"My chest is quite tight, which is unusual because I don't have any problems with my chest usually.
"I've got a really bad headache, just feel a bit nauseous."
She went on to say she has contacted her employers to say she will not be going into work and will be self-isolating.
Her video message came as Health Minister Matt Hancock said people ignoring Government advice by leaving their homes to socialise are "selfish" and could be costing lives.
He said he would not rule out a full lockdown, as Downing Street also said Boris Johnson would not hesitate to take further action if stricter measures were needed to enforce social distancing.
