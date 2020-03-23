Nurse left in tears after panic buyers leave shelves bare self-isolating after developing coronavirus symptoms

A heroic NHS nurse who was left in tears after being unable to get food at her local supermarket following a 48-hour shift is now self-isolating after developing Covid-19 symptoms.

Dawn Bilbrough, who works as a critical care nurse in York, last week made an emotional plea to shoppers who have begun buying more than they need amid growing fears of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

"There's no fruit, there's no vegetables.

"I just don't know how I'm supposed to stay healthy," she said in an emotional video posted on her Facebook.

In a second posting on the social network, uploaded on Monday morning, Ms Bilbrough said she had woken up early for work to find she had a tight chest, headache and felt nauseous.