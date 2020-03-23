Pc Andrew Harper murder trial collapses due to coronavirus

The jury in the trial of three teenagers accused of the murder of Pc Andrew Harper was discharged on Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Henry Long, 18, and two 17-year-old teenage boys were charged with murder after PC Harper's death in Berkshire in August last year.

Last week, the jury dropped from 12 men and women to 10 due to jurors going into self-isolation.

On Monday, Mr Justice Edis said he adjourned the trial with a "heavy heart" after a third juror went into isolation over the weekend.

"I have taken this decision with a heavy heart because I am acutely conscious of the need of those who loved Police Constable Harper, who would have been 29 yesterday, for this process to come to a conclusion," he said.

He set a review hearing on June 1 to set a date for the trial to start again.