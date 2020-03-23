Government suspends rail franchise agreements as demand falls amid coronavirus crisis

Rail franchise agreements are to be suspended to avoid train companies collapsing due to the coronavirus crisis, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

Operators are being offered the chance to transfer all revenue and cost risk to the Government after passenger numbers fell by up to 70% and ticket sales dropped by two-thirds.

Train operators will be paid a small management fee to run services.

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said it “strongly welcomes” the proposal.

The emergency measures will be in place for an initial period of six months.

The DfT said they will “minimise disruption to the rail sector” and protect key workers who depend on the railways.

Allowing operators to enter insolvency would cause “significantly more disruption to passengers and higher costs to the taxpayer”, the department added.