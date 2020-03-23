Schools expect ‘challenging’ day despite coronavirus closures

Teachers are prepared for a “challenging” situation amid concerns more pupils than expected could turn up on Monday despite schools being officially closed as the UK fights to slow the spread of coronavirus. Parents have been warned they could be in for “difficult conversations” if they take their children to school when they have an alternative means of ensuring they are looked after. The Department for Education has urged parents to keep their children at home unless their work is deemed “critical” to the country’s response to Covid-19 and they have no other childcare option. The Government said children of so-called key workers – including medics, police and food distribution staff – are able to attend school so they can be looked after while their parents help in the fight against the virus.

Guidance, issued on Friday, listed the relevant occupations and said children with “at least one parent or carer” who is considered critical “can attend school if required”. Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said sending a child to school is an emergency measure which should be seen “as a last resort”. He said: “It is likely that more children than expected will turn up at school and that there may be less availability of staff if more have had to self-isolate or have become ill over the weekend. “So, the situation will be challenging today, and it will take some time to establish a more settled pattern.” He said parents need to be prepared that schools will have to prioritise and that not every child will get a place, a sentiment echoed by the National Education Union (NEU). Dr Mary Bousted, NEU joint general secretary, said the schools can only operate to help during this outbreak “if everyone plays fair”. She said: “If schools are to limit their intake during the crisis, school leaders and teachers must exercise their professional judgment. “There may have to be some difficult conversations with parents, which could include saying that the school cannot accommodate your child and remain safe.”

