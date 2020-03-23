Sir Richard Branson commits £215 million to help protect Virgin jobs

Sir Richard Branson is to invest 250 million dollars (£215 million) into his Virgin empire to protect jobs amid the coronavirus crisis.

The 69-year-old said his businesses, which include travel and leisure, were in a “massive battle to survive” and felt Covid-19 was “the most significant crisis the world has experienced” in his lifetime.

In a blog post, he said: “Our airlines have had to ground almost all their planes; our cruise line has had to postpone its launch; our health clubs and hotels have had to close their doors and all bookings to our holiday company have stopped.

“Our people have and, will always be, my number one priority. It is their future job security and their wellbeing that I am 100 per cent focusing on, in these frightening and unprecedented times.”