Coronavirus advice: All the information you need in one place - from health and work to stopping the spread of the virus
ITV News has compiled a series of advice and information guides about the coronavirus pandemic and the impact on all aspects of our lives:
Your personal health
- Why handwashing is the best way to protect yourself against coronavirus, and does wearing a facemask help?
- What are the symptoms to look out for?
- Your mental health - How to cope with self-isolation and anxiety amid the coronavirus outbreak.
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map.
- Who is most at risk of coronavirus?
Watch: What is social distancing?
How to self-isolate and do social distancing
- How social distancing works and why everyone has to do it.
- How to self-isolate, and what to do if you live with other people.
- How long should I self-isolate, if I have coronavirus symptoms?
- How 'shielding' protects those most at risk of coronavirus.
- What can I do on the weekend while social distancing?
Your job - what to do if you're sick or lose your job
Schools and childcare
Travel
Advice for home owners and renters
Other useful links
