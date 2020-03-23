'This is not a game': Doctor's warning to 'selfish' Britons spreading virus by refusing to stay at home

It was first thought Covid-19 only affected the old and weak, now we know that is not a fact.

A doctor has shared a warning to all that coronavirus is not to be underestimated, regardless of your age.

"This is not a game," warned Dr Ron Daniels, an Intensive Care Consultant from the West Midlands.

The effect of the virus is being felt by people of all ages.

Tara Langston, a previously healthy 39-year-old, released a video last week from her hospital bed where she was being treated for the virus. Piped into wires and machines, the only way she could breathe was with the help of oxygen.

Through violent coughing fits, she said: "If anyone is thinking of taking any chances, just take a look at me. I'm in the Intensive Care Unit, I can't breathe without this."