Birmingham NEC considered for emergency coronavirus hospital, ITV News learns

The National Exhibition Centre near Birmingham could be turned into a temporary field hospital to treat victims of coronavirus under plans being considered by Whitehall officials, ITV News has learned.

The venue, which hosts concerts, exhibitions and events such as the international dogs show Crufts, is being lined up as a crisis facility to deal with the accelerating pandemic.

Officials are concerned by a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the West Midlands.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed London's ExCel conference centre will be turned into a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients.