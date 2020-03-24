Coronavirus: Break times should be staggered to maintain distancing in schools

Break times should be staggered for pupils still attending school to prevent large groups of children gathering amid the coronavirus outbreak, new guidance says. To effectively implement social distancing measures, the Department for Education (DfE) advises that class sizes are kept as small as possible and parents should be discouraged from gathering at school gates. Children, parents, carers or any visitors, such as suppliers, should not visit the educational setting if they are displaying symptoms of Covid-19, while unnecessary travel on coaches, buses or public transport should be reduced.

Schools in England officially closed on Friday, but have remained open for vulnerable youngsters and children whose parents are key workers, such as medics, police and delivery drivers. Following concerns among school and teachers’ leaders about a lack of clarity on how to keep those children and staff safe, updated advice was published by the department on Tuesday evening. Government guidance says that by staggering lunch times, break times and any movement of pupils around the school, the chance of large groups of children gathering will be reduced. It acknowledges that as social distancing measures will be harder to implement among very young children, staff should follow the measures as much as they are able to while ensuring pupils are safe and cared for. Guidelines ask all staff and children to frequently wash their hands for 20 seconds, while surfaces in classrooms, including desks and handles, should be cleaned more often. Although children are likely to become infected at the same rate as adults, the Government said the infection is usually mild. In most cases among children and staff it will not cause serious illness, the guidance added. Union leaders have been calling for clear advice on issues such as social distancing and whether there is a need for personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks.

Credit: PA Graphics