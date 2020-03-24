UK coronavirus death toll jumps to 422 after biggest daily increase

A total of 422 patients who tested positive for coronavirus have died in the UK as of 1pm on Tuesday, the NHS has said.

The jump of 87 represents the largest day-on-day increase in the number of deaths since the Covid-19 outbreak began.

The 26% rise is not just the biggest percentage day-on-day increase so far but is higher than the 19% increase reported yesterday.

The UK’s first coronavirus-related death was recorded on March 5. It took another 13 days for the number of deaths to pass 100 (on March 18), then three more days to pass 200 (on March 21).

It has taken just three days for the total to pass 400.