Coronavirus: How to become an NHS volunteer responder amid Covid-19 outbreak
A new scheme to recruit 250,000 volunteers to support the NHS through the coronavirus pandemic has been launched by the Government.
It comes as the Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced that a new hospital will open in London next week, with a capacity of 4,000.
So how do you become a volunteer and what are they looking for?
Before you can get started and apply to become a volunteer you must meet the following requirements:
- Volunteers must be 18 or over, and fit and well with no coronavirus symptoms.
- Those in higher-risk groups (including those over 70, those who are pregnant or with underlying medical conditions) will be able to offer support by telephone.
- Patient transport driver volunteers will also require an enhanced DBS check and will receive guidance to do this role safely.
What are the four volunteering roles available?
There are four main volunteers the NHS are looking to seek:
Community Response volunteer
This role involves collecting shopping, medication or other essential supplies for someone who is self-isolating, and delivering these supplies to their home.
Patient Transport volunteer
This role supports the NHS by providing transport to patients who are medically fit for discharge, and ensuring they are settled safely back in to their home.
NHS Transport volunteer
This role involves transporting equipment, supplies and/or medication between NHS services and sites.
The role may also involve assisting pharmacies with medication delivery.
How do you sign up?
