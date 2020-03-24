India on coronavirus lockdown as authorities try to stop spread of Covid-19

With a spiralling number of cases of coronavirus and an increase in the death toll, almost the whole of India has gone into lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The country registered 37 fresh cases of coronavirus on Monday, increasing the total number of cases to 467.

Also on Monday, the Indian Health Ministry confirmed that nine people who have tested positive for Covid-19 have now died.

More than 19 provincial governments have now gone for complete lockdowns, including the country's capital of New Delhi where streets have become deserted and commercial establishments have been ordered to shut down until the end of the month.

More than 80 cities across India are on complete lockdown.